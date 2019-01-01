Chelsea outcasts Kenedy and Rahman set for La Liga loan moves

Both players are set to renew their contracts with the Blues before departing on a temporary basis for the 2019-20 season in Spain

outcasts Kenedy and Baba Rahman are both set to secure loan moves to as they close in on transfers to and Real Mallorca respectively.

Both players have entered the final years of their contracts but Goal has learned they will renew their deals before heading to for the 2019-20 season.

Kenedy impressed for Frank Lampard's side during pre-season but has yet to make an appearance in the Premier League this term having spent the past 18 months on loan at Newcastle.

With Callum Hudson-Odoi set to return to action in the coming weeks, the Brazilian fears falling further down the pecking order and as such has been keen to move on.

He will join Getafe, who this season will play in the after a fifth-placed finish last term.

Rahman, meanwhile, has been training with Chelsea's Under-23s this summer and has always been earmarked for either a permanent or loan move away.

The international will join Real Mallorca, who earned back-to-back promotions over the past two seasons to return to La Liga this year.

It will mark the fourth loan spell of Rahman's time at Chelsea, with his £22 million ($27m) from in 2015 resulting in just 23 appearances for the Blues thus far.

He spent 18 months with across two spells before joining for the second half of last season.

The French side were keen to sign him on a permanent basis over the summer, but were priced out of the deal.

Both deals should get done before the European transfer window shuts on Monday evening while it is understood midfielder Lucas Piazon is also close to an exit, with Portuguese side Rio Ave his likely next destination.

Michael Hector, who impressed on loan at last season, is expected to remain in west London for the first half of the season, but have already shown an interest in signing the former Reading defender in the January transfer window.

Chelsea are one of a number of clubs who are under pressure from FIFA and UEFA to reduce the number of players they have out on loan. There are soon expected to be new regulations voted into place to stop clubs having so-called 'loan armies'.

The Blues will have around 25 footballers out on loan after the transfer window closes, though that does not come close to the 42 who spent time out on loan last term.

There could be a further reduction in the loan group over the coming years as the Blues adjust to the new rules.