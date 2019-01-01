Chelsea legend Terry signs Aston Villa contract extension

Following Aston Villa's return to the Premier League, John Terry has committed to the club for the next two years.

Former captain John Terry has signed an extended contract to remain as assistant coach until 2021.

The 38-year-old spent his final season as player at Villa in 2017-18, losing in the Championship play-off final to .

But Terry returned to Villa Park when Dean Smith was appointed as Steve Bruce's successor last October and this time helped the club back to the Premier League, winning at Wembley in May.

And the 38-year-old has committed his future to Villa ahead of their return to top-flight action.

Smith said: "I am really pleased that JT has extended his current deal as he is a pleasure to work with.

"We have had a successful start to our Villa coaching careers and JT has been instrumental in joining myself, Richard O'Kelly and Neil Cutler.

"He has complemented the team that we have and I have no doubts he will go on to be a top manager in the years to come.

"Our focus now is on the coming season and to try to continue the progress we have had in the past eight months."

Terry was linked to the manager's job following Tony Pulis' departure at the end of last season but insisted he was staying patient.

Jonathan Woodgate was subsequently appointed at Boro, including former and striker Robbie Keane on his staff.

Terry's ex-Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard is reportedly the front-runner for the leading role at Stamford Bridge, having impressed with , who were beaten by Villa in the play-off final last month.

As well as extending Terry's deal, the West Midlands club has moved quickly in the transfer market, having already brought in a number of signings ahead of their return to the top flight.

Kortney Hause and Anwar El Ghazi have been signed from and respectively after spending the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Villa Park.

While winger Jota, who previously worked with Smith at , was signed from rivals Birmingham this month and Brazilian striker Wesley has been brought in from .

And Villa are linked with a number of other players, including Championship stars Neal Maupay and Jack Butland.