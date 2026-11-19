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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso faces a nervous wait over the fitness of Moises Caicedo after the Ecuador star revealed he requested a half-time substitution during the international break. The former Brighton star is managing a series of minor fitness issues as the Blues prepare for their upcoming Premier League return.

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Midfielder cuts international duty short in Bolivia win

Ecuador enjoyed a successful international break under new boss Marcelo Gallardo, recording consecutive 2-0 friendly victories over Costa Rica and Bolivia. Having featured for 84 minutes on Saturday, Caicedo retained his place in the starting line-up for Tuesday's encounter against Bolivia.

However, the 25-year-old failed to emerge for the second half after requesting to be withdrawn at the interval. With domestic duties resuming at the weekend, the midfielder opted against taking any unnecessary risks once he began feeling unwell.

Caicedo prioritises club recovery after feeling unwell

Speaking to reporters following Tuesday's victory, the 25-year-old midfielder explained why he asked to be substituted at the break. He confirmed that his early exit was driven by his upcoming club commitments.

"No, I didn’t feel very well, so I asked to come off instead, because I know I have another commitment with my club," Caicedo told reporters. "So, I’ll try to get there as soon as possible and recover."

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Persistent fitness struggles shadow impressive club run

Caicedo's latest scare adds to a campaign already disrupted by recurring physical setbacks. After sitting out Chelsea's Premier League opener against Fulham, he sustained a calf injury just 14 minutes into a substitute appearance against former club Brighton, sidelining him for three subsequent fixtures.

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Although the 25-year-old recovered to start the Blues' last five top-flight matches, he entered the international window as a fitness doubt prior to facing Sunderland. Addressing his workload earlier during the international window, Caicedo admitted he was pushing through fatigue to represent his country.

"[I’m] a little tired, with some minor issues, but I’m here because it’s my national team and what matters most to me is being here; with my people, with my Ecuador," he said. "I’m making a big effort to be here, and I’m happy about that."

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Race against time ahead of Saturday's Leeds clash

Chelsea face a tight turnaround as they prepare to defend fifth place in the English top flight against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon. Caicedo is not scheduled to rejoin squad training until Friday, leaving the midfield anchor with potentially just a single session to prove his readiness.

With minimal recovery time before the weekend, Chelsea face a late decision on whether the Ecuadorian is fit enough to extend his streak of five consecutive league starts.