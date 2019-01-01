Chelsea have what it takes to beat Man City in Carabao Cup final, says Emerson Palmieri

The Blues full-back has sent out a warning that his side are not to be underestimated, despite a recent downturn in form ahead of the Wembley date

Emerson Palmieri is confident are capable of turning the tables on by beating Pep Guardiola's side in the final on Sunday.

Chelsea's 6-0 loss to City a fortnight ago was one of the worst moments during a spell of bad form across the winter period for the club, which has seen manager Maurizio Sarri come under increasing pressure.

The mauling at the Etihad Stadium was the club's worst defeat in 28 years and, following the subsequent fifth-round loss at home to , Sarri is on a three-game sequence to save his job.

A 3-0 home win over on Thursday was the first match in that run and took Chelsea into the last 16 of the , but Sarri's side next face champions City.

Emerson, who Sarri said is 'ready to play with consistency', is backing his side to come out on top against Pep Guardiola's men and hopes he can play his part at Wembley Stadium.

"From tomorrow, it is all about the final against Man City," Emerson said at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night. "It will be a difficult game, but we totally have what it takes to become champions.

"I'm ready, and I hope I can help the team in this important game.

"I'm feeling good physically, with resistance and more strength. I am sure that this is the result of the work that I have been doing inside the club, but also through the recovery work and the nutrition among the people who follow me here. It's good to feel ready."

Chelsea's win against Malmo was an important step to try to win the Europa League, with it offering another route to qualify for the .

The Blues are currently sixth in the Premier League table and, should they finish behind the likes of and Manchester United, will need to win Europe's secondary club competition to be in the Champions League next season.

A draw against awaits in the last 16, but Emerson was happy that his side comfortably qualified with a 3-0 second-leg win, despite some struggles in the first half.

He added: "[Against Malmo] we had a tight first half on both sides, but we did a great second half, getting away with the win.

"We are in the next round, and I am very happy that I helped my team-mates to achieve this."