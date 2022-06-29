'I'm so happy!' - Chelsea flop Lukaku lands in Milan to complete €8m Inter loan transfer

The Belgian striker is set to return to San Siro after a dismal 2021-22 campaign at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea flop Romelu Lukaku has landed in Milan to complete his €8 million loan transfer back to Inter.

Lukaku re-signed for Chelsea in a club-record £98 million ($120m) deal after firing Inter to the Serie A title in 2020-21, but failed to reach the same heights in his first season back at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old has been pushing for a return to San Siro as a result and, with an agreement between the two clubs now in place, he is set to be unveiled as a Nerazzurri player once again.

Lukaku arrives in Milan

In the early hours of Wednesday, June 28, Lukaku touched down at Linate Airport in Milan with his entourage.

The Belgium international will undergo a medical before signing for Inter on loan for the duration of the 2022-23 campaign.

Lukaku told reporters upon his arrival in Italy: "I'm so happy!"

🚨 Romelu Lukaku has arrived in Milan for his second spell at the Nerrazuri .



He'll have his medical today.#Inter

🎥 @GianluVisco pic.twitter.com/6UGSNyd9jb — Kellosamuel (@kellosamuel) June 29, 2022

Lukaku's disappointing Chelsea return

Lukaku only managed to score 15 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea in 2021-22 as he struggled to hold down a regular spot in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

Article continues below

The experienced frontman helped the Blues claim the FIFA Club World Cup, but also managed to alienate supporters in a controversial interview to Italian media last December, in which he expressed regret over leaving Inter.

Chelsea have decided to offload Lukaku as they begin their new era under Todd Boehly's ownership, but Inter do not have an option to buy him outright next summer.

Further reading