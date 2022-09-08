Graham Potter has been named Chelsea's new permanent manager, replacing Thomas Tuchel in the hot seat following his surprise sacking.

Potter handed long-term deal

Joins Chelsea squad in disarray

First game will be derby clash with Fulham

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea confirmed Potter's arrival in an official statement on Thursday, with the 47-year-old departing Brighton after three years in charge at the Amex Stadium. Potter has been handed a long-term contract after replacing Tuchel, whose 20-month reign at Stamford Bridge ended following the Blues' surprise Champions League group stage defeat against Dinamo Zagreb.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter guided Brighton to their best-ever top-flight finish in 2021-22 as they secured ninth place, and they also made an impressive start to their latest campaign under his stewardship. He leaves Brighton sitting fourth in the Premier League after six matches - three points ahead of his new employers Chelsea.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues' newest head coach has a huge job on his hands to steady the ship at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea spent more than any other club in the summer transfer window to bring in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana, but Tuchel was unable to deliver instant results with a new-look squad. Potter, who also reunites with former Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, will face the same level of pressure as an expectant board continues to set the loftiest of expectations.

WHAT WAS SAID: ‘I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club," Potter said in a statement. "I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of."

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter is set to be on the touchline for Chelsea for the first time when they take on Fulham in a west London derby clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday.