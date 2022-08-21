'Cheat code!' - Neymar and Mbappe remind fans of ridiculous talent vs Lille after PSG's week of drama

The French and Brazilian forwards looked immense and in good spirits together despite claims their relationship is strained

Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar delivered the perfect response to reports that their relationship has become strained as they linked up to dominate against Lille on Sunday. The pair were in fine form as Mbappe struck three times while Neymar netted twice and supplied three assists in a 7-1 win.

There have been claims that the atmosphere in the PSG dressing room has turned toxic due to disagreements between the French and Brazilian attackers, exacerbated by a feud over a penalty during the 5-2 win against Montpellier last week.

But they worked in tandem as they demolished Lille and one goal in particular stood out as Mbappe pulled off a dummy to let a golden chance fall in front of his team-mate to fire into the net.

What happened between Mbappe and Neymar?

PSG took action to quell the drama within the squad amid the feud between Mbappe and Neymar, GOAL reported recently.

Mbappe has looked frustrated early on this season, demanding more respect in the dressing room at Parc des Princes.

Last week's penalty argument is said to have taken the damaged relationship public, resulting in a team meeting in which the club requested the internal issues be kept private and told the pair to bury the hatchet for the good of the team.

That meeting appears to have done a world of good as the pair were on fire on Sunday.