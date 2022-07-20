Charlotte vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Blues are set to lock horns with the MLS outfit as Thomas Tuchel looks to fine tune the team before competitive action begins

Chelsea are set to take on Charlotte FC in their second pre-season encounter at the Bank of America Stadium.

The Blues started their tour in the United States with a 2-1 victory over Club America in Las Vegas and Thomas Tuchel will be keen to build on that momentum.

The German coach will be eager to test out various combinations before the Premier League season kicks off and Raheem Sterling is expected to be given an opportunity to impress after making a big-move move from Manchester City.

Article continues below

Charlotte vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: Charlotte vs Chelsea Date: July 21, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30am BST / 7:30 pm ET

How to watch Chelsea vs Charlotte on TV and live stream online

The pre-season contest will not be broadcast on television, but it is available to stream on Chelsea's official website.

TV channel Live stream N/A 5th Stand app / Chelseafc.com

See here for more football on UK TV.

Chelsea squad and team news

Tuchel has informed the press that Sterling will make his debut against Charlotte. The England international has been training with the team for some time now and is ready for match action.

"Raheem is absolutely ready to go," confirmed the Chelsea boss. "He will be on the pitch against Charlotte and we are happy about that. He is excited to play his first match."

However, it is unlikely that Kalidou Kouilbaly will feature in the next match as he is still warming up to the new methods.

"We’re a bit torn so I have to speak to him about what we do. He did some training sessions now with us but he’s still in a very individual programme so no double sessions on the pitch," stated Tuchel.

"He trains with the team but there are players who are in the third week of preparation and on a completely different level of physical foundation so it’s not a good match for him to straight away play.

"I don’t want to rule it out completely but it’s very likely that he maybe will not play and we will not see him on the pitch," he added.

Position Players Goalkeepers Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy, Teddy Sharman-Lowe Defenders Marcos Alonso, Ethan Ampadu, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Kenedy, Emerson Palmieri, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva Midfielders Ross Barkley, Conor Gallagher, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount Forwards Michy Batshuayi, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Armando Broja, Raheem Sterling

Charlotte squad and team news

Charlotte FC are in the midst of the MLS season and are vying for a playoff spot. They have won two and lost three in their last five matches and are heading into this match at the back of a narrow 3-2 loss to Inter Miami.

Kerwin Vargas will be a player to watch out for as the winger will be eager to impress interim head coach Christian Lattanzio. The Italian manager has previously worked with Roberto Mancini at Manchester City and Patrick Vieira at New York City and French side Nice.

Christian Fuchs is a familiar face for Premier League fans and is expected to be in action. Forward Karol Swiderski signed from Greek side PAOK and winger Kamil Jozwiak are potent threats in the attacking third and Chelsea's backline will have to be cautious of them.