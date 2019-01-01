Chapman ready for a new challenge after surprise K-League exit

The Aussie has shone in Asia and could soon find himself in Europe

Having only signed a two-year contract extension with Korean side Pohang Steelers in November last year, Connor Chapman admits the decision to depart the club so abruptly wasn't an easy one.

But after two seasons in Korea, the Australian defensive midfielder is ready for a new challenge with a move to Japan or Europe shaping as likely options.

Chapman was an ever-present figure for Pohang last year in the K-League appearing in 33 of their 38 games as the club finished fourth.

Mitigating circumstances however now see Chapman's future lay elsewhere with the former Newcastle Jet eager to embrace what's to come after mutually terminating his Steelers' contract.

"I'm looking forward to the future that lies ahead," Chapman told Goal.

"The decision to part ways with Pohang was a difficult one considering I re-signed in November for two more seasons. I cannot go into details, but I felt parting ways was the best thing to do for my future and where I see myself in the next few years.



"I've had a very enjoyable experience in Korea, and I feel that I've progressed as a footballer in a testing league that is of a high quality.

"To be successful overseas you really get challenged mentally and physically and now I think my ability to adapt will be a strong asset moving forward.



"I know there are some very exciting options being proposed and discussed at the moment with my management, however, I will not be rushing into any decision at the moment and will leave that up to my agents to hash out.

"I'm fully focused on keeping fit and preparing for what lies ahead in the near future and 2019."

With the transfer window still open in Japan, a move within Asia looms as a distinct possibility with Chapman already proving he's capable of cutting it with the best in the continent.

The 24-year-old began his career in the A-League with Newcastle Jets before a move to Melbourne City and eventually making his way to Korea with Incheon United in 2017.