Channel Seven's coverage woes continue in Man Utd's clash with Leeds

The broadcaster really isn't endearing itself to round ball fans in Australia...

After being slammed for their coverage of Manchester United's first pre-season match against Perth Glory, Channel Seven have shown few signs of improvement in the Red Devils second clash with .

While the action on and off the pitch was surpassing what was dished out at Optus Stadium on Saturday night, the broadcaster's woes continued on Wednesday, with their commentary team particularly struggling.

Led by David Basheer and former Glory player Stan Lazaridis, Channel Seven's coverage caused plenty of football fans to cringe online.

For such pro-United commentary, Channel 7 and struggling with some basic pronunciation. #MUTOUR — Neil Sherwin (@neilsherwin) July 17, 2019

Hint to Channel 7: Eric Bailly is not pronounced how it is spelt. #MUFCvLUFC #MUTOUR — The Football Sack (@TheFootballSack) July 17, 2019

Channel 7 commentary bingo:

-Leeds are a big club

-This doesn't feel like a friendly

-I'd love to see Leeds in the premier league

-James is going to be a special player

-Any reference to Lukaku transfers

- Leeds glory years

- The Australian connection#MUNLEE #LeedsUnited — Miller (@mmiller003) July 17, 2019

-Paul Pogba breathes



(Bash on the channel 7 commentary): “TERRIFIC ATHLETICISM WHAT A WORLD CLASS TALENT” — Jasprit Bumrahs bowling action (@miketheshark_1) July 17, 2019

Did @Channel7 just claim that there are ‘60-70 matches in the Championship for Leeds to play?? 😂😂 #MUFCvLUFC #mufctour — Russ Gibbs (@RussGibbs10) July 17, 2019

@TheWorldGame why can’t SBS have the rights to comment the Man U/ Leeds game. @Channel7 commentary is embarrassing.@TheWorldGame is the home for watching football in . — Andrew Glasson (@AndrewGlasson3) July 17, 2019

To make matters worse for the free-to-air broadcaster, who hasn't covered the round ball game for a few years, they then mistakenly confirmed Red Devils keeper David de Gea has re-signed with the club - much to the surprise of journalists watching on in the press box.

Channel 7's commentary team just claimed De Gea has signed a new contract. Cue 15 English journalists shooting each other bemused sideways glances in the media box, as they know very well no such deal has been announced.#MUFCvLUFC #MUTOUR — The Football Sack (@TheFootballSack) July 17, 2019

David Basheer just said on commentary that De Gea has penned a new deal at United. Bemused looks in the media box, first we’ve heard of it being confirmed 🤷🏻‍♂️ #MUTOUR — Neil Sherwin (@neilsherwin) July 17, 2019

While the TV coverage left something to be desired, the Red Devils impressed in the first 45 minutes against Leeds, scoring twice without reply against their old rivals.

Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford both on target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side after they beat Glory 2-0 on Saturday.