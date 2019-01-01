Manchester United

Channel Seven's coverage woes continue in Man Utd's clash with Leeds

The broadcaster really isn't endearing itself to round ball fans in Australia...

After being slammed for their coverage of Manchester United's first pre-season match against Perth Glory, Channel Seven have shown few signs of improvement in the Red Devils second clash with Leeds United.

While the action on and off the pitch was surpassing what was dished out at Optus Stadium on Saturday night, the broadcaster's woes continued on Wednesday, with their commentary team particularly struggling. 

Led by David Basheer and former Glory player Stan Lazaridis, Channel Seven's coverage caused plenty of football fans to cringe online. 

To make matters worse for the free-to-air broadcaster, who hasn't covered the round ball game for a few years, they then mistakenly confirmed Red Devils keeper David de Gea has re-signed with the club - much to the surprise of journalists watching on in the press box.

While the TV coverage left something to be desired, the Red Devils impressed in the first 45 minutes against Leeds, scoring twice without reply against their old rivals.

Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford both on target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side after they beat Glory 2-0 on Saturday.

