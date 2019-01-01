Championship clubs closing in on O'Neill

The recently capped Socceroo is attracting strong interest from England

Sydney FC's star midfielder Brandon O'Neill continues to be linked with a move to the Championship with the latest club to show interest.

According to the Daily Mail, Blackburn are considering paying a fee of around £350,000 (AU$640,000) to secure the Sky Blues player, who has a UK passport.

Along with Rovers, fellow Championship trio , Portsmouth and Ipswich Town have all also made enquiries about the 25-year-old.

O'Neill, who recently signed a contract extension with Sydney FC, made his debut for earlier this month in a 1-0 friendly loss to .

The midfielder played a key role in the Sky Blues claiming the A-League championship last season and has made no secret of his desire to one day test himself overseas.

"It's always been a dream of mine to play at the highest level possible and whether that is in the European league, or whatever, I'm driven and I'm determined to make that a reality," O'Neill said in late 2018.

"I do want to play overseas and that's just normal for any young lad that's played and who's trained in his national league and is wanting a fresh and new challenge.

"I'm the sort of guy that is never happy being happy, I want to be tested, I want to be challenged because that brings out the best in me."

Should O'Neill depart Sydney, he could be joined by fellow midfielder Joshua Brillante in farewelling the club with reports he's also close to securing an overseas move.