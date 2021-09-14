Champions League: Sevilla’s En-Nesyri sets unwanted record in Salzburg draw

The Spanish top-flight side was held at home by the Austrians, with the Morocco striker registering his name in an undesirable book in the process

Youssef En-Nesyri became the sixth Moroccan to be sent off in a Champions League encounter following his dismissal in Sevilla’s 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old was sent off for a second caution by referee Aleksei Kulbakov in the 50th minute of the keenly contested encounter in Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

En-Nesyri was first booked in the 26th minute, however, he was shown the way out with the scores tied at 1-1.

Medhi Benatia was the last player from the North African country to be red-carded during his spell at Bayern Munich against Manchester City in November 2014.

Salzburg got the first chance to take the lead in the 13th minute after Germany international of Nigerian origin Karim Adeyemi was fouled by Diego Carlos in the box.

The youngster dusted himself off to take the ensuing kick, but fired his kick wide of the target.

Eight minutes later, the visitors were awarded another kick from the penalty spot after Jesus Navas pushed Adeyemi in the box. This time, Luka Sucic made no mistake as he smashed the ball past goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

In the 37th minute, Kulbakov awarded Salzburg another penalty. Sucic stepped up to take it, but his effort came crashing back of the goal post.

Three minutes prior to the end of the first half, Sevilla had their own penalty shout with Ivan Rakitic steeping up to convert for the hosts.

In the second half, Julen Lopetegui’s men stepped up their game and dominated ball possession. However, their ambition to secure a comeback win suffered a massive blow following the dismissal of the Moroccan import who was punished in a desperate attempt to win the fifth penalty of the day.

With no goals scored in the remaining minutes left, both teams pick up a point each.

Sevilla travel to the Volkswagen Arena for their next Champions League outing against Wolfsburg on September 29.

On the same day, Austrian Bundesliga kings Salzburg welcome reigning Ligue 1 kings Lille to the Stadion Wals-Siezenheim.

Before then, they will square up against Rapid Vienna and Wolfsberger AC in league fixtures.