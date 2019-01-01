Champions League: Red Star Belgrade 'ready for very difficult group' - Boakye

The Ghana international speaks on the club and his personal ambitions for the 2019-20 campaign

striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom believes the club is capable of standing up against the big boys in the Uefa this season.

The Serbian outfit are set to battle for one of two knockout stage tickets with five-time champions , last year's runners-up Hotspur and Greek giants Olympiacos.

“We are ready to play in the Champions League this season," Boakye told Ghanasoccernet.

"The qualification stages were difficult but with hard work and determination, we were able to qualify [for the group stage].

“I know our group is very difficult as we will come up against teams such as Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Olympiacos but we are confident we can beat them as well.

"This is Red Star Belgrade, one of the biggest teams in Europe."

Red Star will kick off the group stage series with a tricky away trip to Bayern.

For the international, who registered three goals in the qualifying phase, the objective is to get up and running from the get-go.

“I hope to have a good game against Bayern Munich in our opening game," said, the 26-year-old.

Article continues below

“With God on my side and the help of my teammates, I hope I can get a goal.

"I am born to score goals so I hope to get more goals in the competition this season."

Last season, Boakye netted six times in the for Red Star.

