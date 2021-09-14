Champions League preview show - African Football HQ

Join the African Football HQ team as they preview the big clashes of gameweek one in the UCL

The Champions League group stage is back, and—perhaps more so than ever—Europe’s premier club competition will kick off with a series of blockbuster heavyweights.

Liverpool square off with AC Milan in a replay of their iconic 2005 Champions League final, while Bayern Munich and Barcelona collide, while Internazionale will go toe to toe with Real Madrid.

Any of these fixtures—in name alone—could be potential finals, although this time around, it represents the first step on the road to glory for these six European hopefuls.

These fixtures are the focus of this week’s African Football HQ UCL special, as the pod discuss the biggest bouts of the first round of group stage fixtures.

One of the major questions is how this new-look Barcelona team can fare against Bayern as Ronald Koeman faces a genuine early season test.

While the German giants dispatched RasenBallsport Leipzig 4-1 at the weekend, Barca are still getting to grips with life beyond Lionel Messi—who departed for Paris Saint-Germain—and Antonie Griezmann, who returned to Atletico Madrid.

It represents opportunity for Memphis Depay, who now must shoulder much of the goalscoring burden, and Ansu Fati, who now inherits that hefty Barca No. 10 shirt…and the expectation that accompanies it.

Depay, who failed to make his mark at Manchester United, excelled at Olympique Lyonnais, but proving himself to be Barca’s leading man is a whole other challenge for the Netherlands attacker.

For Bayern too, the Barca showdown represents a real test for new boss Julian Nagelsmann, who will be hoping that new signing—and ex-Leipzig charge—Dayot Upamecano can continue to establish himself as one of the finest young defenders of his generation.

Real Madrid vs Internazionale is a truly blockbuster fixture, although there’s no doubt that the Italian giants are a much changed force from the team who won the Serie A title last season.

Despite that success, the Nerazzurri are in the process of a remodelling, with the likes of head coach Antonio Conte, Achraf Hakimi, Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young among the prominent Inter figures who are no longer at the club.

Christian Eriksen, too, was another key member of the title-winning team who won’t be available against Real.

Eduardo Camavinga’s star turn at the weekend suggests he is settling quickly at Real, but without Raphael Varane or Sergio Ramos, the club of the capital also have some remodelling to do if they are to once again reach the pinnacle of the European game.

Finally, Liverpool vs Milan represents a blockbuster in its own right—even without discussing the unforgettable 2005 final.

The Reds are built upon a spine of African talent, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Joel Matip all key elements of Jurgen Klopp’s plans, and critically, they’re already proven winners.

Can the Merseysiders prove that they are once again the best bet to provide an African winner for this year’s competition?