Champions League final moved to Stade de France in Paris as Russia is stripped of hosting duties by UEFA

UEFA has announced that the 2022 Champions League final will be moved to Stade de France in Paris following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg stripped of hosting duties.

Political tension in Eastern Europe has forced decisive action from the continent’s governing body, with an extraordinary meeting held on Thursday chaired by association president Aleksander Ceferin.

It was determined during those discussions that Russia should no longer be allowed to stage a showpiece event, with an eagerly-anticipated contest scheduled to take place on May 28 now set to be held in the French capital.

What has been said?

A statement from UEFA reads: “The UEFA Executive Committee today held an extraordinary meeting following the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe.

“The UEFA Executive Committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.

“UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis. Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement.

“At today’s meeting, the UEFA Executive Committee also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice.

“The UEFA Executive Committee further determined to remain on standby to convene further extraordinary meetings, on a regular ongoing basis where required, to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary.”

UEFA have decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from Russia to France.



The Stade de France will now host the final. pic.twitter.com/FtDesDaYAR — GOAL (@goal) February 25, 2022

The bigger picture

UEFA had been under pressure to take decisive action against Russia, with a letter sent out by EU politicians reading: “We call on you to stop considering Saint Petersburg and other Russian cities as venues for international football competitions and to choose as a first and very urgent step an alternative venue for the Champions League final on May 28, 2022.

“In addition, we appeal to you to convene a special meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee, to terminate cooperation with Gazprom as UEFA sponsor and to consider sanctions against individual Russian officials who are complicit in the violation of international law.”

Article continues below

Saint Petersburg will now play no part in the business end of Champions League competition, while Russian and Ukrainian clubs, along with their respective national teams, must now take to the field in neutral venues when competing in UEFA events.

France will take centre stage when a prestigious trophy is handed out at the end of May – with the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Chelsea still chasing down that prize – with the nation hosting a Champions League final for the first time since 2006, when Barcelona edged out Arsenal 2-1.

Further reading