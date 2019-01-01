CFL 2019: Mohun Bagan rout George Telegraph 4-0 to remain in title hunt

Nongdamba Naorem starred in Mohun Bagan's convincing win over George Telegraph....

thrashed George Telegraph 4-0 in their sixth match of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) 2019 on Sunday at their home ground.

VP Suhair (15’), Salvador Perez (35’), Nongdamba Naorem (71’) and Francisco Gonzalez (85’) were on target to guide Mohun Bagan to a convincing win.

Spanish coach Antonio Vicuna made two changes in the Mohun Bagan starting XI which defeated Bhowanipore FC 2-0 in their last match at the Kalyani Stadium.

The Mariners returned to their home ground after a gap of three matches. Their record has been dreadful at their as they managed to collect just one point from the first two matches they played there.

Mohun Bagan looked determined for full points right from the beginning of the match and looked aggressive in their approach.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 15th minute of the match when VP Suhair found the back of the net from Lalram Chullova’s cross. The full-back floated a cross from the right flank which Suhair sent it home with a quality header.

Bagan could have doubled their lead within two minutes of the first goal had Nongdamba Naorem been a little clinical. Salva Chamorro sent a cross but Naorem failed to keep it on target.

In the 35th minute, the Green and Maroons finally found their second goal when Salva Chamorro registered his name on the score sheet with a brilliant header. Joseba Beitia initiated the move and found Gurjinder at the end of the box. The Bagan skipper floated the cross inside the box which the Spanish striker headed in.

In the second half George Telegraph worked hard to come back into the match and created quite a few chances but the Mohun Bagan backline under the leadership of Francisco Gonzalez denied them from scoring.

Nongdamba Naorem netted the third goal of the match in the 71st minute from Chullova’s pass. Once again it was Beitia who architected the move from the goal down the middle. The Spaniard found Chullova inside the box who squared the ball for Naorem who found the back of the net.

Francisco Gonzalez hammered the final nail in George Telegraph's coffin in the 85th minute. The Spanish defensive midfielder found the back of the net with an opportunistic header from Naorem's low cross.

Vicuna's side climbed to the top of the table after today's win. They now have 11 points from six matches. They next meet Aryan club on September 12 at the Kalyani Stadium.