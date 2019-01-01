Celtic vs St Mirren TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Hoops will hope to put some daylight between themselves and Rangers as they clash with relegation-threatened opponents at Parkhead

Celtic will hope to remain at the top of the Scottish Premiership when St Mirren visit Parkhead on Wednesday.

The Hoops are being run closer than usual in the title race this season by Steven Gerrard's Rangers side and Celtic will see this as a chance to improve their goal difference, which is the only thing separating the Old Firm rivals at the moment.

Brendan Rodgers' team need to recover quickly from their Old Firm derby loss in their last league game and they potentially have the ideal opposition to do it against as St Mirren have won just three times all season.

Game Celtic v St Mirren Date Wednesday, January 23 Time 7:30 pm GMT / 2:30 pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed on Celtic TV

US TV channel Online stream N/A Celtic TV

In the UK, the game is not being shown

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Celtic squad Goalkeepers Gordon, Bain, De Vries Defenders Izaguirre, Benkovic, J. Hendry, Simunovic, Gamboa, Boyata, Lustig, Compper, Ajer, Ralston, Miller Midfielders Brown, Sinclair, Morgan, Allan, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Mulumbu, Burke, Hayes, Christie Forwards Edouard, Johnston, Weah

Kieran Tierney, Ebou Kouassi and Daniel Arzani are all out for Celtic.

Tom Rogic is away on international duty and Leigh Griffiths remains on a leave of absence.

Possible Celtic starting XI: Gordon; Lustig, Benkovic, Boyata, Izaguirre; Ntcham, Brown; Forrest, McGregor, Sinclair; Edouard

Position St Mirren squad Goalkeepers Samson, Rogers, Lyness Defenders Ferdinand, Hodson, P.McGinn, McKenzie, Baird, Jones, Kpekawa, Coulson, Heaton Midfielders Smith, S.McGinn, Flynn, Magennis, Edwards, McShane, Willock, Kirkpatrick, King, Macpherson, Erhahon Forwards Brock-Madsen, Mullen, Cook, Jackson

Kyle Magennis, Danny Mullen and Greg Tansey are all out injured for St Mirren.

Possible St Mirren starting XI: Lyness; Baird, Jones, P.McGinn, Ferdinand; S.McGinn, Flynn, Willock, Erhahon; Jackson, Brock-Madsen

Betting & Match Odds

Celtic are red-hot favourites to come out on top at home, with bet365 offering odds of 1/10 on a Bhoys victory. St Mirren are considered a 20/1 bet to win, while a draw is 8/1.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Celtic need to bounce back from their last league result, a 1-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.

The Hoops remain top of the Scottish Premiership with a game in hand on Rangers who are breathing down their necks with only goal difference separating the two sides.

Timothy Weah enjoyed a positive debut in the Scottish Cup against Airdrie, netting as a substitute in the 3-0 win.

Weah could be handed his first start for his new club in this match which is expected to be a routine win for the Scottish champions.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is expecting another game where his team have to break through a side sitting deep for large periods of the match. The Northern Irishman is hoping his team can perform as well as they did against Airdrie at the weekend in their first competitive fixture of 2019.

"We expect a similar game," said Rodgers. "I am sure Oran will have his team really compact and tight, looking to play on the counter and look to keep it as tight as long as they can.

"We will prepare for a tough game. We started back well at the weekend and we want to continue with that."

St Mirren earned a draw against Celtic at home earlier this season and they would likely be more than happy with a repeat result here.