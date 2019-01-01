Celtic boss responds to Rogic transfer speculation

Rumours are swirling that the Socceroo could be set to leave Scotland this off-season

coach Neil Lennon has attempted to pour cold water on speculation linking Australian star Tom Rogic with a move away from the club.

According to various reports, Russian club Zenit are preparing a £9 million (AU$16m) for the Socceroos midfielder.

That fee is unlikely to convince the Hoops to sell however with Rogic himself preferring a move to the Premier League.

But with clubs inevitably being linked to the 26-year-old, Lennon has come out to declare there's been no concrete interest shown in Rogic.

"I haven’t heard anything and there have been no enquiries," Lennon told The Daily Record.

"It’s just speculation at the moment, as far as I’m concerned.

“He is a good player and I want to keep all of my good players. He’s not fit yet, but, hopefully, he’ll join the group at some stage next week.”

Rogic has been missing from Celtic's recent pre-season trip to and with the Aussie nursing an ankle injury he picked up in the Scottish Cup final.

The Socceroo has been ruled out of the Hoops' qualifier against FK Sarajevo in next week.

In build up to that game, Lennon's side have warmed up with three pre-season matches with Celtic winning their first two before being held to a goalless draw with St Gallen.