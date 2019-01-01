Cavani's situation at PSG sad, admits Tuchel

The German manager isn't happy about not giving his Uruguayan striker more game time this season

head coach Thomas Tuchel said he is saddened by Edinson Cavani's situation as the out-of-favour forward struggles for game time.

Cavani – out of contract at the end of the season – came off the bench in PSG's 2-0 victory against on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, who has been linked to outfit , David Beckham's Miami, champions and side , was an 87th-minute substitute in Paris midweek.

Cavani has only started four Ligue 1 fixtures this season and five across all competitions in 2019-20.



Asked about the international, Tuchel told reporters: "I spoke with him. We both know it's very difficult for him. It's not only a difficult decision for me, it's also sad.

"We played a lot of games with three strikers including one number nine. Cavani was injured at the beginning of the season, it's not his fault. Mauro [Icardi] played very well during that period, he scored a lot.

"If we play in 4-3-3, we have three extraordinary players for a position in front [as number nine], Kylian [Mbappe], Mauro and him. I'm sad because I don't have a solution [to include him in the line-up] right now.

"He doesn't deserve that, he's very professional, in a good state of mind in the locker room, he gives a good energy to the team. But right now I don't have much playing time to give him."

Cavani, who arrived from in 2013-14, has scored twice for Tuchel's French champions this term.

Last month, the striker's agent, Walter Guglielmone, suggested Cavani will be staying in Paris for the remainder of the season but that he won't be short of offers soon.

Article continues below

“He will stay [in January]. There are still discussions [over a new deal], but for the moment nothing concrete,” he told CalcioNapoli126.

“We are not very worried about the contract extension. Edi will certainly have numerous opportunities and above all he will be free at the end of his contract.

"Edi still has three years to play at the highest level and he can play in any major team in Europe."