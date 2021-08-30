The veteran striker won't be linking up with his country for their next set of fixtures against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador

Edinson Cavani will remain at Manchester United over the international break after Uruguay announced their decision to cancel his call-up for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

All 20 clubs in the Premier League unanimously agreed last week not to release players for the latest set of international fixtures if they were being staged in the United Kingdom's 'red list' countries.

The majority of South America has been flagged up on that coronavirus travelling list, meaning that any players who still decided to play for their country would be required to enter into quarantine for 10 days upon their return to England.

Cavani's situation

Cavani was originally included in Oscar Tabarez's final Uruguay squad for their Qatar World Cup 2022 qualifying matches against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador at the start of September.

Had the 34-year-old linked up with his country as planned, he would have been forced to miss two Premier League fixtures - United's third-round Carabao Cup tie against West Ham and their Champions League group stage opener against Young Boys.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addressed the situation before his side's latest outing at Wolves on Sunday, insisting that both Cavani and Brazilian midfielder Fred should prioritise their club responsibilities.

"It's a fact that if you have to have 10 days in a hotel quarantining with no chance to train, no chance to keep your fitness up, then you'll need another 10-14 days to get back up to fitness again and then you've got to fly again," he said.

"I don't want to be the moaning one but if there was a choice for me, playing for Norway or playing for Man United, I know who my employer is. Yes, it's my country but the rules are as they are at the moment. Anyway, I'm not a player any more."

What's been said?

Uruguay have now officially withdrawn their call-up for Cavani, meaning he will continue regular training with the Red Devils over the next fortnight instead of travelling to South America.

A statement from the Uruguayan Football Association reads: "According to the situation that has occurred for players from England, the Uruguayan Football Association has decided to cancel the call up for Edinson Cavani."

📣 Comunicado de la AUF - 29/8/21 pic.twitter.com/INribPRaVM — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) August 30, 2021

Which Premier League players will be heading to South America?

Tottenham duo Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero are still set to join Argentina's latest squad despite the advice from the Premier League.

Spurs head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted that they cannot prevent them from leaving due to lack of support from FIFA and government officials, with Aston Villa left in a similar bind.

Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and summer signing Emiliano Buendia will also be available for Argentina's World Cup qualifiers, but they have at least been given formal permission to travel by their club.

