Carrick resigns from Man Utd following Arsenal victory

Thursday's thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal will be the last act of Michael Carrick's Manchester United career, as the interim boss announced he was stepping down from his coaching position at Old Trafford.

Carrick took over on a temporary basis following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, and led United to two wins and a draw in his three matches in charge.

But he will not stay on once Ralf Rangnick takes up the manager's job until the end of the current season.

