Carragher predicts top-four pain for Liverpool in ‘freak’ season

The Reds legend believes Jurgen Klopp’s side, having been crowned champions in 2020, will miss out on a Champions League qualification spot

Jamie Carragher sees Liverpool missing out on a top-four finish this season, but has urged Jurgen Klopp’s side to make those above them “nervous” in the final throes of a “freak” campaign.

A lot has changed at Anfield in the space of 12 months, as the Reds were easing their way to a record-setting Premier League title triumph at this stage last year.

The wheels have fallen off that wagon in spectacular fashion, with injury struggles doing the collective cause few favours, and Champions League qualification through their league standing may now be out of reach.

What has been said?

Carragher has told Sky Sports: “It's been a freak [season] and the other teams [they've lost too].

“At this moment, I still believe Liverpool will miss out on the top four.

“However, they need to make teams like Leicester and Chelsea nervous and see what they can do.

“With four or five games to go, they need to be in a position where they can jump on any mistakes the teams above them make.”

Where are Liverpool sat in the Premier League?

Klopp saw his side grind out a 1-0 victory away at Wolves in their latest outing, with Diogo Jota grabbing a match-winning goal against his former club.

That success has lifted the Reds into sixth spot and left them five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with nine games left to take in.

They are 10 points back on Leicester, who sit third, so it may be that there is only one Champions League berth left to fight for.

The battle for that looks set to be intense, with Liverpool aware that rivals as low as Arsenal in tenth are still looking to force their way into contention.

Who are next up for Liverpool?

The Reds now have the best part of three weeks in which to prepare for their next Premier League outing.

Another international break has been reached and they will not be in action this weekend having already bowed out of the FA Cup.

Article continues below

A trip to Arsenal will be taken in on April 4, in what promises to be an intriguing contest.

Of their nine remaining games, Manchester United are the only side that Liverpool are due to face that currently occupy a standing above them in the English top-flight table.

Further reading