Carles Cuadrat: Respect Bengaluru and Goa for their consistency

After securing a playoff berth, Cuadrat wants to end the league stage with maximum points from their remaining games...

Carles Cuadrat will be fielding the best possible line-up against as he hopes to continue picking up points.

The Blues have secured qualification to the playoffs and are third with 29 points from 16 games but the top spot on the table is out of reach as are on 36 points.

Before the game, he said, "Every game is important. It is good news that we are already in the playoffs. It was one of the targets before this season. Now the target is to play in ACL. We will work to get the points to get closer to that. It is not in our hands but we will try to do the job. There will be no rotations. We want to get the maximum points. We will treat it as a normal match. "

The Blues pumped in nine goals against Paro FC in the preliminary round and the coach thinks that the scoreline will definitely boost the morale of the players.

"The win will make the players confident. We were not getting a lot of goals but maybe from yesterday, they get a new dynamic which will help them to get more goals."

Sunil Chhetri picked up a yellow in the previous (ISL) match and will have to sit out the match against Kerala Blasters. Although it seemed intentional, Cuadrat vehemently refuted such a suggestion.

"As a coach, I have to try and make good decisions, but you cannot know exactly whether a decision will work or not. That's why I never want to calculate whether to get a yellow card to rest a player or not. I don't believe in that, because football is football and anything can happen. We work on each game and we are trying to stay focused."

signed Jamaican Kevaughn Frater as a replacement of Raphael Augusto and the Spanish tactician heaped praise on the new signing.

"Kevaughn is a talented player who can play in any of the attacking positions. He can play down the wings, as a striker or just in behind. That's the important thing about my team, that players can manage different situations. Semboi was playing as a winger last night and he scored four goals. With Brown, Nili, Frater and the others, we have the luxury of being flexible in the attack."

Previously in the season, Ishfaq Ahmed, assistant coach of Kerala Blasters, opined that , Bengaluru and Goa have played ordinary football. Cuadrat did not mince words to show his displeasure towards the comment and asked for more respect to be shown, especially towards Goa and Bengaluru.

"Goa and Bengaluru have been in the playoffs year after year. It is important to respect. It is difficult to be consistent, to be fighting for titles. So you must show respect to Goa and Bengaluru. Kerala have injuries and it is a pity as we want to face their best players on the pitch. We also have lost important players in important stages of the season. Now we are missing Augusto. Yet you have to get results. Bengaluru is doing that. So you need to respect."