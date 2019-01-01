Cardiff City set for Arsenal tie after 'tough' Sala incident - Sol Bamba

The Welsh side have had to endure a testing week after an aircraft carrying their record signing from Nantes to Cardiff disappeared last Monday

Ahead of Cardiff City’s visit to Arsenal for Tuesday’s Premier League clash, defender Sol Bamba has reflected on a ‘tough week’ after new signing Emiliano Sala went missing.

The Argentine striker completed a club-record transfer to Premier League side before the plane he was aboard went missing en route to the Welsh capital from Nantes last Monday.

Efforts to find the former Nantes striker and pilot David Ibbotson yielded no positive result, with the operation called off on Thursday evening .

"It's a human tragedy and if you're human, you're going to be hurt by it,” Bamba told club website .

“You're right to feel like that, it's a tragedy. If you've got a heart, you're going to be affected by it.

“From the minute he signed for us and came to see the boys to say hello, he was part of us, so everyone feels like he is part of the team.

"Obviously training was called off when we heard, but the next day we got together and everyone was in shock.

"It was a tough week for everyone, we've all been hurt and affected by it. Everyone got together and obviously, everyone has been talking to make sure we're all okay. But it was a tough week.

"I've never seen the dressing room that quiet, everyone was so sad and it was a shock really.

"We have to hope, even if the chances are very slim, but we like to think there can be a happy ending hopefully.”

However, the search for the striker and pilot Ibbotson is expected to resume after Sala’s family hit the required target on a fundraiser .

On the pitch, though, Tuesday’s clash against Arsenal is Cardiff’s first since the incident and Bamba assures the 18th-placed side will do the best they can.

"We tried to prepare as normal, but it would be fair to say it wasn't a normal week. The gaffer has been good because if you don't feel right to train, you don't have to come in.

"It's up to every one of us to prepare as best we can and Sunday the Gaffer said we have to get back to business because we've got a job to do, so we started preparing for Tuesday.

"But we're professional and we know we have to play that game, so we're going to do the best we can."