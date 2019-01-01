Carabao Cup third round draw: How to watch, live stream & time

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Wolves are all primed to enter the competition at this stage

The third round of the is where things start to get serious as this is the round that the Premier League big guns enter the competition.

, , , , , and were all excused from second-round action due to their European qualification, but they will be thrust into action at this juncture for the 16 ties.

But when will fans of these clubs – and the 25 winners from the second round – learn their draw fate?

When is the Carabao Cup third-round draw?

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup will take place on Wednesday, August 28 following the conclusion of Lincoln City’s meeting with . It is expected that the draw will start around 10pm BST, although this is dependent on that tie not going to a penalty shootout.

It is an open draw, meaning that there is no seeding or regionalisation, as there was in the first round, which was split into two groups between north and south.

How to watch the Carabao Cup draw

The 32 teams involved in the draw will be able to watch it unfold on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. The coverage will begin immediately after the conclusion of ’s fixture, which will be broadcast live.

For those wishing to stream the draw, it will be available to do so via Sky Go Extra, though only with the correct subscription packages.

When will the Carabao Cup third round be played?

The Carabao Cup third round will take place on the week beginning September 23 – the first midweek after the and group stages take place.

It is probable that the majority of the ties will be played on Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25, although this will only be confirmed once the draw has been completed.

These ties will be played over one leg, without extra-time, which has been scrapped in the Carabao Cup until the final. Instead, ties will go straight to a penalty shootout.