Cape Town City midfielder Makola gets six-month ban for assaulting referee

The 33-year-old's football career has been hit hard by the league's DC after being found guilty for shoving referee Abongile Tom

midfielder Mpho Makola has been banned for six months by the Premier Soccer League.

This comes after Makola was found guilty of assaulting referee Abongile Tom in a Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final match against on October 19.

Makola was charged two weeks ago by the league, and there was always a possibility of facing a harsh sentence for shoving the match official in a competitive match.

The #PSL Disciplinary Committee has handed a six months ban to @CapeTownCityFC player, Mpho Makola.

Makola was found guilty of assaulting match official, Abongile Tom during the Telkom Knockout fixture against @KaizerChiefs at Cape Town Stadium on 19 October 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ba7rtiyRGf — Official (@OfficialPSL) November 15, 2019

The former star will now not take part in any of City's competitive matches for the next six months.

It is unclear at this stage if the Citizens will appeal the decision by the PSL Disciplinary Committee to have Makola back onto the pitch before the end of that period.

The player apologised for his actions a few hours after the incident in October but his apology was clearly not taken into consideration by the league's DC.

Makola is in his first season with the Mother City-based club after joining them at the start of the campaign following his release from the Buccaneers.