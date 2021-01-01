‘I can’t stop Raiola and Haaland from travelling’ – Dortmund boss Terzic unfazed by striker’s transfer tour

The Norwegian frontman is a target for leading sides across Europe, with his high-profile agent paying visits to a number of potential landing spots

Edin Terzic remains unfazed by the furore surrounding Erling Haaland, with Borussia Dortmund’s interim boss eager to point out that he “can’t stop” the Norwegian striker and super agent Mino Raiola from embarking on a transfer tour of Europe.

Amid intense speculation regarding the future of one of world football’s hottest prospects, the representatives of a much sought-after 20-year-old have been paying visits to the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Dortmund are currently in England to face another of Haaland’s suitors, Manchester City, in the Champions League quarter-finals, while Premier League giants Chelsea are also said to be casting admiring glances in the direction of a prolific frontman.

Terzic is aware of the circus surrounding Haaland but is not about to lose any sleep over issues that remain outside of his control, with the German coach telling reporters when quizzed on the future of a prized asset: “It has no impact on me because I can't stop Mino Raiola and Alfie Haaland from travelling.

“It's up to them, they're grown-ups and they can choose whatever they want to do.

“I just can have an impact on Erling and we are happy to have him in our team.

“He's been back with us since last Thursday, when he came back from the Norway national team.

“The feeling we had from the start was that he was very happy to see us and we're very happy to have him around.

“He's a lovely guy, his qualities are well known all over the world and we are proud and happy he's part of our team.”

Haaland’s record at Dortmund

The likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United were sniffing around when Haaland made the decision to leave Red Bull Salzburg for Dortmund in January 2020.

His stock has continued to soar since then, with 49 goals recorded through 50 games at BVB.

Of that haul, 33 efforts have come this season as talk of big-money moves and future Ballon d’Or wins continue to build.

Haaland now has City in his sights, but Dortmund will be without Jadon Sancho when taking in the first leg of an eagerly-anticipated continental clash.

Injury has ruled the England international out of a reunion with his former club, but Terzic is not expecting the 21-year-old to be missing from his plans for long.

He added on Sancho: “He started with a bit of running for the last couple of days and we hope that it won't take a long time to get back to team training, but he won't be ready for the next week, let's say.”

City will take in a visit to Germany for the second leg of their Champions League tie with BVB on April 14.

