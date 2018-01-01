Canberra confident of joining the A-League in 2020

The nation's capital remains intent on landing an A-League side

They may have missed out on being one of two expansion bids granted an A-League licence last week, but Canberra remain confident of joining the competition sooner rather than later.

The nation's capital were among the favourites to win the initial expansion race but ultimately lost out to Western Melbourne and Macarthur South-West Sydney.

While a setback, Canberra have dusted themselves off quickly and met with Football Federation Australia to discuss what they have to do get an A-League team in the near future.

"It's not if, but when we get a team," bid partner Michael Caggiano told The Age.

"We left the meeting with a clear path to Canberra being in the A-League and our plans are towards kicking off in 2020-21 season.

"The next step for us is to working with FFA to make sure we give them everything they need to give us a licence and we’re doing that in the next two months."

Along with support from new FFA board member Heather Reid, Canberra has generated considerable local support - something that will give them an edge in their continued pursuit of landing an A-League spot.

“The enormous wave of support the bid has received left the FFA with no doubt about the region’s enthusiasm for the game," Caggiano continued.

“We are planning a range of events and activities for the members to take part in as we build our momentum, I encourage all football fans to get involved."

With Wellington Phoenix's A-League licence set to expire, there have been reports the FFA could look into Canberra replacing the club.