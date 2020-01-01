Cameroon striker Onguene on target as CSKA Moscow beat Yenisey

The Indomitable Lionesses' star got on the scoresheet as her side claimed a comfortable home win in Friday's Russian top-flight game

Gabrielle Onguene scored as thrashed Yenisey 3-0 in Saturday's Russian Women's Superliga encounter in Moscow.

The reigning champions went into the showdown on the heels of a hard-fought 2-1 triumph at Krasnodar in their last outing.

The 31-year-old had scored five goals in the holders' fine start to a title defence this season and she made an impactful ninth outing.

More teams

At home, CSKA struggled to find an early breakthrough until Lyubov Yashchenko broke the deadlock in the 36th minute of the encounter.

Anastasiya Pozdeeva added the second of the match two minutes after the restart to ensure the hosts stepped up their advantage.

Onguene struck on the hour mark to hit her sixth goal of the season and guaranteed the victory of Maksim Zinovjev's team.

Article continues below

Onguene played for 77 minutes before she was replaced by Valeriia Bizenkova and has now scored five goals in nine matches this term.

The result means CKSA have opened a seven-point gap at the summit of the Russian log with 23 points from nine matches.

They will seek to build on the fine run against Zenit Saint Petersburg in their next Russian Superliga fixture on September 26.