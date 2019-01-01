Cameroon sack coach Seedorf following Afcon exit

The Indomitable Lions have parted ways with their head coach after an unacceptable exit against Nigeria

have sacked coach Clarence Seedorf, the Cameroonian Football Federation has announced.

The Indomitable Lions had a disappointing outing at 2019 where they were dumped out by in the round of 16.

🇨🇲 @fecafoot announce that coach Clarence Seedorf and assistant Patrick Kluivert have been relieved of their duties, following the Indomitable Lions' exit during the #AFCON2019 Round of 16.



They had taken over the roles in August 2018. pic.twitter.com/TDALOus8qa — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 16, 2019

More shortly