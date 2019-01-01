Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon sack coach Seedorf following Afcon exit

The Indomitable Lions have parted ways with their head coach after an unacceptable exit against Nigeria
Cameroon have sacked coach Clarence Seedorf, the Cameroonian Football Federation has announced.

The Indomitable Lions had a disappointing outing at 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where they were dumped out by Nigeria in the round of 16.

