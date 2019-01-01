Live Scores
Transfers

Cameroon midfielder Raissa Feudjio joins UDG Tenerife from Aland United

Comments()
Raissa/UDG Tenerife
The 23-year-old Cameroon international is expected to boost the Spanish side's bid to stay up in the Primera Liga

Cameroon international Raissa Feudjio has joined Spanish side UD Granadilla Tenerife for the rest of the 2018-19 season.

Feudjio's transfer move to Spain from Finnish top-flight side Aland United brings to an end her three-year stint with the Naisten Liiga outfit.

The 23-year-old starred for Indomitable Lionesses at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations and embarks on a fresh challenge at Tenerife ahead of this year's Women's World Cup in France.

Editors' Picks

Pier Loggi's side have confirmed the acquisition of the Cameroon midfielder alongside Georgia forward Tatiana Matveeva for the remainder of the ongoing campaign.

Article continues below

According to the club's website, Feudjio and Matveeva would be replacement for Japanese midfielder Ayano Dozono and Spain striker Paloma Lazaro respectively, after the duo left the team at the end of the first round.

While Matveeva will join the squad in Tenerife on January 9, Feudjio has been permitted to resume later after securing her entry visa to Spain and concluded January friendlies with Cameroon.

Tenerife are eighth in the 10-team Primera Division Femenina log after 16 games and they eye a second win in eight matches at Valencia on Sunday, January 6.

Next article:
Chelsea 2 Nottingham Forest 0: Morata at the double as emotional Fabregas appears to bid farewell
Next article:
FA Cup 2018-19: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round
Next article:
Solanke out until February after making £19m Bournemouth move
Next article:
Arsenal forced to change team bus as Blackpool fans attempt to postpone FA Cup tie
Next article:
Blackpool v Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Close