Camavinga yet to attract bids from Man Utd and PSG, claims Rennes' sporting director

Eduardo Camavinga continues to spark talk of interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain but Rennes' sporting director, Florian Maurice, says no bids have been received from Old Trafford or Parc des Princes.

Highly-rated 18-year-old midfielder Camavinga has become one of the hottest properties in European football.

It is expected to be only a matter of time before a big-money transfer is put in place, especially as the youngster is approaching the final year of his current contract, but no formal offers have been put on the table as yet.

Maurice told TV Rennes as speculation continues to rage: "No offer was received for Eduardo Camavinga, neither from PSG nor from Manchester United.

"We remain calm about his situation. I know he doesn’t want to go [on a] free."

Rennes are reported to be demanding at least €50 million (£43m/$60m) from any deal involving Camavinga.

Given the potential he possesses, elite clubs across the continent should have no problem finding those funds.

The teenager's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has already suggested that a scramble for a much sought-after signature will be sparked this summer.

He told SNTV: "Believe me we have a lot of offers for this year, a lot of offers, and good ones.

"I mean top, top clubs. We don’t want to rush. There is the right time to move on and playing games is the most important thing at his age.

"Playing in a good club is nice for him. It might be this year, or he wants to have another year.

"He has got to talk to his family, his father. We will all sit down and decide. We will talk to Rennes as well and decide. There is no rush for him."

