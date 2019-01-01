Calhanoglu deal 'financially impossible' for Leipzig

Hakan Calhanoglu will likely not be returning to Germany with RB Leipzig, according to Ralf Rangnick.

RB Leipzig's hopes of signing Hakan Calhanoglu appear to be over after the club's coach and sporting director Ralf Rangnick declared the deal "financially impossible".

Reports in Italy suggested Leipzig had agreed a €20million (£17.6m) deal to bring Calhanoglu back to the Bundesliga from AC Milan.

However, Rangnick effectively ended the speculation, telling reporters: "The deal is financially impossible.

"Obviously we know him, given he played in the Bundesliga, but now he plays for Milan.

"We already knew his price, so it's absolutely not possible for us to make a move from a financial standpoint."

Calhanoglu is familiar with the Bundesliga having begun his career in Germany with Karlsruher, making more than 50 appearances for the club between 2011 and 2013 before joining Hamburg.

He would spend just one season at the club, helping them avoid relegation via the play-off, before moving to Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2014.

During his time at Leverkusen Calhanoglu received a four-month ban from FIFA for a breach of contract relating to his time at Karlsruher.

After three seasons at the BayArena, Calhanoglu made the move to Milan in the summer of 2017 for €20million (£17.6m).

After a slow start the 24-year-old looked to be thriving under Gennaro Gattuso during the second half of the 2017-18 campaign, scoring five goals in 11 games in all competitions.

However, the Turkey international has struggled to match that form this season, finding the net just once in 24 appearances – against 91 Dudelange in the Europa League in November.

That led to speculation regarding a January exit, with RB Leipzig believed to be frontrunners.

That move appears to be over for now, though Rangnick’s recent comments may be a tactic designed to try and force the price down.

Leipzig have already been busy during the January window, signing two players on permanent deals.

Mali midfielder Amadou Haidara was the first to arrive at the start of the month from Austrian side RB Salzburg on a deal until 2023.

United States international Tyler Adams then arrived from MLS side New York Red Bulls on a four-and-a-half year contract.