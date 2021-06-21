Calhanoglu to leave AC Milan for rivals Inter as Serie A champions seek Eriksen cover

The Nerazzurri are eager to get another creative influence onto their books, with a former foe set to be acquired as a free agent

Hakan Calhanoglu is set to cross the Milan divide from AC to Inter, Goal can confirm, with the Nerazzurri looking to bring in cover for Christian Eriksen.

It remains to be seen whether the Danish playmaker will be cleared to resume his professional career after suffering a cardiac arrest while away with his country at Euro 2020.

The reigning Serie A champions are eager to ensure that they are not left short on creativity in midfield, with the Turkey international set to join.

What's the deal with Calhanoglu?

It is understood that Calhanoglu will undergo a medical with Inter on Tuesday. He will be joining the title holders of Italy as a free agent having allowed his contract with AC Milan to run down.

Goal can confirm that AC Milan's offer was €4 million plus a bonus of around €500,000, which they first made in January and never raised, despite Calhanoglu's hesitation to sign renewed terms. Instead, he will reportedly earn €5m plus a €1m bonus at Inter.

He is moving after his involvement at this summer's European Championship has come to a close, with Turkey bowing out at the group stage.

The bigger picture

Milan have seenstriker Zlatan Ibrahimovic commit to a new one-year contract at San Siro, while Fikayo Tomori's loan from Chelsea has been turned into a permanent transfer.

They have, however, been unable to convince highly-rated goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to stay put, with the 22-year-old Italy international closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Losing Calhanoglu represents another blow to the Rossoneri, while Inter - who now have Simone Inzaghi in charge following Antonio Conte's departure - are working to ensure that they remain competitive at home and in Europe for 2021-22.

