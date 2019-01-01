Caf team arrives in Egypt for maiden inspection of 2019 Afcon facilities

The 2019 Afcon is just four months away from kicking off and hosts Egypt are racing against time readying for the tourney

A Caf team is currently conducting its first inspection mission of Egyptian facilities for the Afcon finals that kick-off on June 21 and ends on July 19.

With Egypt the first team to stage the expanded 24-team Afcon, they are in a race against time to ensure readiness for the tournament as six venues are expected to be used.

Hosts for the 2019 edition were only announced last month by Caf after Cameroon were stripped of the rights to organise the tournament due to ill-preparedness.

“The Caf delegation led by Director of Competition, Samson Adamu, joined by their counterparts from the Local Organising Committee (LOC) begun with the stock taking of facilities and infrastructure in Cairo, one of the designated venues,” said Caf in a statement on their website.

Article continues below

“The first point of call was the iconic Cairo International Stadium and other facilities in the capital. The team will then move to Suez, Ismailia, Port Said before wrapping up with facilities in the Mediterranean resort city of Alexandria on Thursday, 7 February 2019.”

Egypt are pressed to be prepared in areas of stadium facilities, security, accommodation, transportation and medical which are the focal areas being inspected by the Caf team.

Qualifiers for the 2019 Afcon conclude next month with 14 teams having already qualified. The draw for the final will be conducted on April 12.