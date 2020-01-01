Caf slap Esperance with heavy sanctions

Caf have come hard on the reigning African champions following last week’s incidence in Cairo

Caf have sanctioned Esperance head coach Mouine Chaabani, his assistant and two players following 'aggressive behaviour and use of offensive words' towards match officials during last Friday's Caf quarter-final, first leg match against .

Esperance lost the ill-tempered match 3-1 which saw them play the final 17 minutes without Mohamed Ben Romdhane, who received a red card from Moroccan referee Redouane Jiyed.

Jiyed was assisted by his compatriots Lahcen Azgaou and Mostafa Akrakad in the encounter.

The Caf disciplinary board handed Chaabani a four-match ban plus a $20 000 fine while his assistant coach Medji Traoui also received a four-match suspension and $50 000 fine.

They were both found guilty of attacking and using foul language towards the match officials according to Caf official website.

Defender Khalil Chemam, who came on as a substitute before earning himself a yellow card in stoppage time, was found guilty of spitting at the match officials and using inappropriate language. He was suspended for six games and fined $40 000.

Algerian midfielder Abderaouf Benguit was also found guilty of using offensive language towards the match officials and was punished with a four-match ban and handed $20 000 fine.

An additional $10 000 sanction was also handed to Esperance after their fans used flares during the match.

The Tunisians are yet to express interest to appeal against the ruling as they will be without the four when they host Zamalek for the return leg on Friday.