Caf postpones final 2021 African U17 Women's World Cup qualifiers

The rising number of Covid-19 cases in several countries, including host nation India, has forced the indefinite postponement

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) and Fifa have decided to postpone the final 2021 African U17 Women's World Cup qualifying matches, given the Covid-19 situation in many countries on the continent.

Caf had earlier chalked out a schedule to hold the African final qualifying round of matches in October and November but now the three games have been further postponed indefinitely.

The development came at the stance of Fifa due to the rising Covid-19 cases across the world, notably host nation , who are now the second worst-hit country globally, with 7,546,882 cases.

A statement from the Caf read - "Reference to the decision already taken by Caf in August 2020 concerning the rescheduling of the U17 Women's World Cup qualifiers due to the current situation of Covid-19 in Africa, we would like to inform you that Caf Competitions Division had a meeting with their Fifa counterpart to inquire about the dates and venue of the final tournament of Fifa U-17 WWC-2021.

"Therefore, Fifa indicated that the dates and venue of the said final tournament are not yet confirmed. Consequently, the new retained dates for the second round will be communicated to you as soon as they are decided by the competent bodies.”

The final qualifying stage would see battle for a ticket as 2019 champions face , while square up against .

In Africa, 1,649,273 people are infected with 39,668 deaths so far, with South Africa with the highest number of infections at 702,131.

Despite the African countries involved has since opened up for domestic football activities, the latest unexpected postponement will further fuel the possible cancellation of the competition.

If the final tournament still goes ahead in , the three winners from the final round will be Africa's representatives when the showpiece takes place.