Caf name Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba and five legends as Afcon ambassadors

Ahead of the Afcon opening game on Friday, the continent’s football authority has selected seven ex-players to be the face of this year's tournament

Caf has chosen ’s Mahmoud El-Khatib, ’s Samuel Eto’o, ’s Yaya Toure and Didier Drogba, ’s Rabah Madjer, ’s Nwankwo Kanu and ’s El-Hadji Diouf to be ambassadors for the 2019 (Afcon).

The ambassadors are former recipients of the African Footballer of the Year award and were crucial to their countries' success on the continent and in the global scene during their active playing days.

The continent’s foremost football competition will kick-off on Friday with the host nation, taking on Zimbabwe in their opening Group A game at the Cairo International Stadium.

The matches will be played in four Egyptian cities– Cairo, Alexandria, Ismailia and Suez as 24 countries compete for the coveted title.