Caf confirm bids from South Africa and Egypt to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

South Africa are hoping to stage the prestigious tournament for the third time

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has confirmed that South Africa and Egypt have submitted their bids to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

One of the two countries will take over the hosting of the continent tournament from 15 June - 13 July 2019.

This is after Caf stripped Cameroon of the right to host the tournament because of concerns about the country’s security and infrastructure.

South Africa has hosted the Afcon finals twice (in 1996 and 2013), while the 1959, 1974, 1986 and 2006 tournaments were staged in Egypt.

Article continues below

Caf confirmed that South Africa and Egypt have officially submitted their bids in the following statement:

Following the statement issued on 6 December 2018 concerning the process to agree on a new host country of the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2019 (AFCON), the Confédération Africaine de

Football (CAF) today confirms that:



· Formal applications have been received from the Egyptian and South African football associations to host the AFCON 2019;



· The international consulting firm Roland Berger will now review the bids and seek additional materials and conduct inspection visits where required;



· A CAF Extraordinary Executive Committee Meeting will take place in Dakar, Senegal on 9th January 2019 to agree on the new AFCON 2019 Host Nation. An announcement will be made by CAF after that meeting.



CAF will make further statements when appropriate.