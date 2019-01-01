Caf Confederation Cup wrap: Pyramids hit Nouadhibou for six as Bidvest Wits lose in Mali

The Egyptian debutantes grabbed six goals while Al Masry and Hassania Agadir also maintained a winning record in this round

Egyptian side Pyramids were the biggest winners of this round of the Caf Confederation Cup, scoring half a dozen goals against visiting Mauritanian side Nouadhibou in Cairo.

Mohamed Farouk and Burkina Faso midfielder Eric Traore scored a brace each for Pyramids while John Antwi and Ivorian defender Wilfried Kanon added their names on the scoresheet as well.

With the win, Pyramids are now top of Group A following another win away at Enugu in their opening match of the group stage campaign.

Nouadhibou remain rooted at the bottom of the group, having also lost to Al Masry in their first group match.

Al Masry on the other hand maintained a perfect record after beating 4-2 in Port Said on Sunday.

Austin Amutu, Ahmed Yasser, Muftah Taktak and Hassan Ali were on target for Al Masry while Eziekwe Chininso grabbed the Nigerians’ consolation together with Saidou Simpore’s own goal.

In Group C, were edged 1-0 by Djoliba in Bamako.

Niger forward Boubacar Talatou’s goal on the half-hour mark was enough to decoded the contest which left Wits winless in this campaign while Djoliba are in second spot after drawing their first match.

Also in this group, Horoya settled at the top of the pool following a 3-0 win over visiting side Al Nasr.

Veteran forward Aristide Bance, Zimbabwean midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu and Heritier Makambo scored to help Horoya overcome the Libyans, who bottom of the group with just a point.

Elsewhere, Hassania Agadir took control of Group D following a 2-0 win away over Algerian side Paradou at Stade Mustapha Tchaker.

Mehdi Oubilla and Yassine Rami scored in either half to inspire the Moroccans who beat in their group opener.

Paradou are now third in the group while Enyimba jumped to second after edging San Pedro of 1-0 at Enyimba International Stadium courtesy of Martins Usule’s second-half goal.

Meanwhile at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, RS Berkane went of top of Group B after holding Zanaco 1-1.

Burkinabe forward Djibril Outtara nearly got his side an away win but his 15th goal was cancelled by Charles Zulu 10 minutes later.

Berkane lead the group but are tied on four points with the second-placed Democratic Republic of the Congo outfit Daring Club Motema Pembe, who beat basement side Esae 2-0.

Beninese side Esae are bottom of Group B after their second straight defeat in this campaign.