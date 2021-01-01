Caf Confederation Cup: Why Namungo FC vs Nkana FC kick-off was delayed - TFF's Ndimbo

The Zambian side ended up winning the tie even as their incomplete Covid-19 results were relayed late, just before the tie started

Tanzania Football Federation media liaison Clifford Ndimbo has explained why the Namungo FC vs Nkana FC Caf Confederation Cup tie was delayed.

The match had to be played one hour later than scheduled and the federation's communication officer has confirmed the delay was brought about by the Covid-19 tests programmes which the Zambian side took late.

Diamond Chikwekwe scored the only goal in the game that condemned winless Namungo to yet another loss.



"What happened is Nkana did not take the Covid-19 tests early and that means the clearance certificates had to delay too," Ndimbo told reporters after the game.

"The rules are clear that one cannot be granted access to the competition's area that includes the dressing room without a clearance certificate that shows one is Covid-19 negative. "Having a mask is also part of the Caf regulations.

"Given that Nkana took the tests late meant the kick-off had to be rescheduled altogether. All in all, we had constant communication with Caf concerning the issues that emerged."

Nkana ended up winning the match even though they had to train for over 40 minutes in the parking lot prior to the match.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils midfielder Misheck Chaila was elated about the victory even though they encountered a number of challenges before the game started.

"The match was fair, we cannot complain and we thank God for the victory," Chaila said. "When one is playing away one has to expect anything and everything but we thank God whatever happened we managed to carry the day.

"We love Tanzania and the fans."

Nkana's Moses Mapulanga, Joseph Musonda, Pride Chindalo Daniel Jere and Justin Mwanza's Covid-19 results were not known by the time the game started but they fought on the pitch and ensured they picked up their first win in Group D.

With the loss at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, it means Hemed Morocco's side - who visibly struggled against the Zambian champions - are yet to get a single win.

With three wins in three games, Morocco's Raja Casablanca are at the top of the group and have also scored five goals without conceding even once. Pyramids of Egypt are second with two wins and a loss while Nkana, with two losses and a win, are sitting third after matchday three.

The result in Dar es Salaam put Namungo FC in a tight spot in the remaining three games as their Confederation Cup debut is likely to end in the group stage.