Caf clears up Ivory Coast 2021 hosting rights confusion

Ivory Coast had expressed their unwillingness to have their 2021 Afcon hosting rights moved to 2023

Caf has denied handing Ivory Coast's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations hosting rights to Cameroon.

After Cameroon were stripped of the right to host the 2019 Afcon tournament, Caf President Ahmad told Radio France International that the Central Africans could now stage the 2021 tournament that had originally been mandated to Ivory Coast.

But the Ivory Coast Football Federation (Fif) then said in a statement they had filed a complaint, seeking restoration of their rights to organise the 2021 Afcon tournament and also approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport with the same matter.

Caf has now stated that they are yet to shift their stance on Ivory Coast staging the 2021 tournament.

“We confirm no decision was taken by the executive committee,” BBC Sport quoted Caf.

“We are waiting first for the hosts for 2019 and then we will see.”

Caf is now expected to announce the 2019 hosts in January next year, five months before the tournament kicks off.