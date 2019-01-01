Caf Champions League review: TP Mazembe record 8-0 win over Club Africain, Horoya win away at FC Platinum

TP Mazembe notched a record Champions League group stage win after putting eight past Tunisian visitors Club Africain on Saturday

Veteran forward Tresor Mputu, Jackson Muleka and Kevin Mondeko each scored twice as TP Mazembe thumped Club Africain 8-0 in Lumbumbashi on Saturday.

Mika Miche and Meschak Elia contributed a goal each to complete the riot of the Tunisians.

It was a good day in office, especially for Mputu, who also provided two assists while Muleka created a goal as well.

The result was a record win in the group stages of the Caf Champions League as Mazembe moved up to the second position in Group C, and three points behind leaders CS Constantine.

Mondeko opened the floodgates 11 minutes into the match after being set up by Mputu, before the veteran forward again set up Miche for Mazembe's second goal.

Muleka tripled Mazembe’s advantage in the 37th minute, while Mondeko completed his brace and the afternoon’s fourth goal two minutes later for a healthy half-time lead.

The five-time African champions kept on rampaging with Muleka grabbing his brace just after the hour-mark before he turned provider for Mputu’s first minutes later.

The seventh goal came through Elia while Mputu completed the puzzle with his second goal seven minutes from time.

Across DR Congo in the capital city Kinshasa, AS Vita blew up a 2-0 lead to allow Algerian visitors JS Saoura to come back and salvage a 2-2 draw in a Group D match.

Saoura forward Sid Ali Yahia Cherif saved the day for his side with a late equaliser that saw the Algerians register a second straight draw in this group.

Vita came into this match high on confidence after thumping Simba SC 5-0 in their previous match and looked on course for another big victory when Kazadi Kasengu took advantage of some poor defending to fire his team in front 14 minutes into the match.

Chief striker Jean-Marc Makusu doubled Vita’s advantage on 37 minutes with Tuisila Kisinda setting up both goals.

But Saoura beat the half-time whistle to launch their comeback when Mohamed El Amine Hammi converted from the penalty spot and make it 2-1.

With the contest appearing to be swinging in favour of Vita, Cherif clawed back into the match two minutes before the final whistle to level matters.