Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns must attack in Seychelles – Ramasike

The retired midfielder has urged Masandawana to continue with their high performance levels against Otoho as they head to Seychelles

Former midfielder Eric Ramasike has challenged the Brazilians to go all out and attack in their next Caf match against Cote d'Or in Seychelles.

The Brazilians are set to jet out of the country to honour their first-round first-leg match on Saturday and although the legend admits Cote d’Or is a closed book, he believes attacking football is the best way to study their opponent.

In addition, the former Moroka Swallows player is confident the 5-2 aggregate win over AS Otoho d'Oyo is a result that will go a long way in motivating coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops.

“I think it will be a difficult match because we don’t really know that club. It becomes difficult to share a comment on what to expect in that sense, but I think Pitso has done his homework, he usually sends scouts and gets more information - I am convinced he is ready for the game,” Ramasike told Goal.

“It’s like the previous [match] against the team from Congo, they went there not knowing anything about that team but they were smart to score an away goal,” he added.

“I don’t have doubts that they will be able to go to Seychelles and get a good result because they scored good goals at home against Otoho. That performance was not a fluke and if they continue with that display, the results will definitely be favourable,” said the former defender.

Speaking about the fact the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions are fresh from a two-week break and ‘Jingles’ has promised to give fringe players a chance, Ramasike has hailed the decision by the coach.

“The two weeks break will definitely help the boys because this means they have planned well for them. Luckily they don’t have so many players that went away to play for national teams,” he continued.

“I also liked the interview I heard this week that he will give the other guys a chance to play there. It’s good but it’s different because when you don’t play regularly, you may not be match fit.

“I like the idea since the guys will have a chance to prove their quality because they always train and not play, it’s different when you train and be on the bench.

“However, we also have to clarify that there are no second-team players at Sundowns. There is quality in all departments and whoever is called must produce the results on the day.

“My worry on players that are not playing regularly are issues like match fitness, sharpness and readiness especially to play in a different environment, but I believe any player is always ready to play at Sundowns,” expressed the legend.

Coming to the tactics against the Islanders, the former Swallows star has urged the 2016 African champions to play their normal game rather than sit back.

“I am not sure about the threat or weaknesses of this team but I think Pitso has some tapes. If he doesn’t, then my advice is to play his normal game,” he noted.

“I am not a fan of a defensive approach because you will sit back and later regret when that doesn't take the game to you. Good attacking football will test that team whether they can sustain pressure or not,” urged the 47-year-old.

“Sundowns must attack and find cracks, that way they can exploit the opponent's weaknesses and possibly get two or more goals so that they come back to finish it.

“In saying that, they can still change their game plan or strategy if they are attacked as well. They can just sit back and ensure they look for a good result. They must just avoid conceding there,” he concluded.