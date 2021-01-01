Caf Champions League: Al Merrikh fire coach Nabi after Simba SC draw

The Red Devils have confirmed parting ways with their coach a few hours after securing a draw against the Msimbazi giants

Al Merrikh have fired their head coach Nasreddine Nabi after they battled to a 0-0 draw with Simba SC in a Caf Champions League fixture on Saturday.

The Sudanese outfit, who are yet to win a match in Group A, have confirmed Nabi has been fired alongside his assistants Hamadi Sagheer and El Dao Gadamelkhair.

“Al Merrikh has sacked coach Nasreddine Nabi and his assistants Hamadi Sagheer and El Dao Gadamelkhair,” revealed a statement on the club’s social media pages.

The statement comes a few hours after Merrikh secured their first point of the competition after forcing Tanzania’s Simba to a 0-0 draw at Al-Hilal Stadium in Khartoum.

Merrikh have had a bad start to their campaign as they lost the first match 3-0 against African champions Al Ahly in Cairo and then suffered a 4-1 defeat against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Against Simba, they managed their first point after containing the Msimbazi giants, who started the game well aiming at getting an early goal, and in the 7th minute, they managed to get an opportunity when the Sudanese outfit conceded a free-kick in a promising position but midfielder Clatous Chama failed to capitalise on it.

In the 19th minute, the Red Devils had a good chance to score when a ball was floated in from the right, but Darren Mattocks failed to connect it.

Another chance went begging for the hosts in the 25th minute, this time around, Tajeldin Elnour missed the target as his header failed to trouble Beno Kakolanya, who was deputising for Aishi Manula in the Simba goal.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi had half-chances from Chris Mugalu and Luis Miquissone, but they failed to capitalise on them as the first half ended goalless and after the break, once again, both teams resorted to cautious play, relying on counter-attacks.

The East Africans are now on seven points after three matches after they kicked-off their campaign with 1-0 wins over AS Vita away in Kinshasa and Al Ahly of Egypt in Dar es Salaam.

The two teams will meet in the reverse fixture on March 16 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania.