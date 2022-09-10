Cadiz vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Cadiz against Barcelona in the United States, United Kingdom and India

Barcelona will look to go top the La Liga standings as they travel to face Cadiz, on Saturday. The Catalan outfit can make it four straight wins against the team they failed to beat last season.

Although the last meeting was a 1-0 result in favour of Cadiz, amid a four-game unbeaten run against Barcelona, the Andalusians are the only side not to score a goal or register a point in the league this time around.

Meanwhile, after a 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League - including a Robert Lewandowski hat-trick - and seven goals in their last two domestic wins that included clean sheets, Xavi's men are on the rise since opening their La Liga campaign with a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano and will not want any hiccups in the early title race with eternal rivals Real Madrid.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Cadiz vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Cadiz vs Barcelona Date: September 10, 2022 Kick-off: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET / 10pm IST Venue: Neuvo Mirandilla, Cadiz

How to watch Cadiz vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

ESPN Plus (ESPN+) is showing the game in the U.S.

Premier Sports 1 is broadcasting Cadiz vs Barcelona on TV in the UK, with streaming on the Premier Player and La Liga TV.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 -1 SD/HD and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA ESPN+ UK Premier Sports 1 Premier Player / La Liga TV India Sports 18 -1 SD/HD Voot Select

Cadiz squad & team news

Jon Ander Garrido has a knee problem making it unlikely he will take part in the tie, while Ruben Alcarez remains a doubt.

Cadiz coach Sergio Gonzalez otherwise has all his cards to pick from in order to alter his side from a 3-0 defeat at Celta Vigo last week.

Especially going forward, Alex Fernandez, Lucas Perez and Ruben Sobrino are likely to come into the XI with the likes of Brian Ocampo and Anthony Lozano among those to make way.

Cadiz possible XI: Ledesma; Zaldua, Hernandez, Chust, Espino; Alarcon, Alex, Blanco; Sobrino, Perez, Alejo

Position Players Goalkeepers Ledesma, Gil Defenders Fali, Chust, Cala, Hernandez, Mbaye, Espino, Arzamendia, Zaldua, Carcelen Midfielders Blanco, Alarcon, Garrido, Mari, Alcarez, Emeterio, Fernandez, Bongonda, Mabil, Ocampo, Alejo Forwards Lozano, Perez, Sobrino, Negredo, Gimenez

Barcelona team news and squad

With an eye on the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich in the ensuing week, Xavi may select those left out in the Plzen win, such as Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso following their recent arrivals at the club.

Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele may get limited minutes to offer the duo rest, while Jules Kounde should get more game time under his belt.

Sergi Roberto misses out Saturday's game with a muscle problem, with the rest of the XI set to look the same.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha