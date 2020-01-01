Bundesliga fixtures, LIVE, results, table, news and top scorers
The Bundesliga was the first of Europe's major leagues to resume after play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the league having kicked off again on May 16th.
With Netherlands and France ending the 2019-20 season early and the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga aiming for June restarts, football fans who may not normally watch the German top flight will turn their eyes to the Bundesliga for a taste of live football.
So, if you're keen to tune into the Bundesliga during lockdown to get your football feast, Goal brings you everything you need to know.
LIVE SCORES Bundesliga
Hertha 4-0 Union Berlin LIVE
51. Goal Hertha Berlin! Goalscorer Vedad Ibisevic
52. Goal Hertha Berlin! Goalscorer Dodi Lukebakio
61. Goal Hertha Berlin! Goalscorer Matheus Cunha
77. Goal Hertha Berlin! Goalscorer Dedryck Boyata
Wolfsburg 0-2 Borussia Dortmund LIVE
Wolfsburg XI: Casteels; Mbabu, Pongracic, Brooks, Roussillon; Steffen, Arnold, Schlager, Mehmedi; Ginczek, Weghorst
BVB XI: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Hakimi, Dahoud, Delaney, Guerreiro; Hazard, Brandt; Haaland
32. Goal Borussia Dortmund. Goal Raphael Guerreiro.
78. Goal Borussia Dortmund. Goalscorer Achraf Hakimi
82. Red Card Wolfsburg. Red Card Felix Klaus
Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen LIVE
Gladbach XI: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Strobl, Neuhaus; Hofmann, Embolo, Thuram; Plea
Leverkusen XI: Hradecky; Dragovic, S. Bender, Tapsoba; Weiser, Aranguiz, Demirbay, Sinkgraven; Bellarabi, Havertz, Diaby
7. Goal Bayer Leverkusen. Goalscorer Kai Havertz
52. Goal Borussia Monchengladbach. Gol Marcus Thuram
58. Goal Bayer Leverkusen. Goalscorer Kai Havertz
81. Goal Bayer Leverkusen. Goalscorer Sven Bender
Freiburg 0-1 Werder Bremen LIVE
19. Goal Werder Bremen. Goalscorer Leonardo Bittencourt
88. Red card Werder Bremen. Red card Philipp Bargfrede
Paderborn 1-1 Hoffenheim LIVE
4. Goal Hoffenheim. Goalscorer Robert Skov
9. Goal Paderborn. Goalscorer Dennis Srbeny
Bayern Munich 5-2 Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE
17. Goal Bayern Munich. Goalscorer Leon Goretzka
41. Goal Bayern Munich. Goalscorer Thomas Muller
46. Goal Bayern Munich. Goalscorer Roberto Lewandowski
52. Goal Eintracht Frankfurt. Goalscorer Martin Hinteregger
55. Goal Eintracht Frankfurt. Goalscorer Martin Hinteregger
61. Goal Bayern Munich. Goalscorer Alphonso Davies
74. Goal Bayern Munich. Own Goal Martin Hinteregger
Schalke 04 vs Augsburg LIVE
Stay tuned for match updates
Mainz vs RB Leipzig LIVE
Stay tuned for match updates
Koln vs Fortuna Dusseldorf LIVE
Stay tuned for match updates
Bundesliga fixtures week 27
|Kick-off (UTC+8)
|Match
|Saturday, 23 May 2020, 02:30
|Hertha Berlin 4-0 Union Berlin
|Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30
|Wolfsburg 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
|Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30
|Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen
|Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30
|Freiburg 0-1 Werder Bremen
|Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30
|Paderborn 1-1 Hoffenheim
|Sunday, 24 May 2020, 00:30
|Bayern Munich 5-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
|Sunday, 24 May 2020, 19:30
|Schalke 04 vs Augsburg
|Sunday, 24 May 2020, 21:30
|Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig
|Monday, 25 May 2020, 00:00
|Koln vs Fortuna Dusseldorf
Bundesliga table
Ahead of the restart of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich held a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, with RB Leipzig sitting third - trailing by five points - and Borussia Monchengladbach occupying fourth place six points behind the leaders. Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, are not out of the race for the title just yet either in fifth place.
Bayern recorded a routine win over Union Berlin on matchday 26, while BVB saw off regional rivals Schalke 4-0 on their return to competitive action. Leipzig, however, spilled two points as they had to settle for a draw with Freiburg, allowing Gladbach to move into third place.
The reigning champions made it two wins from two games after the restart when they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2, while BVB saw off Wolfsburg to remain in second. Meanwhile, Leverkusen beat Gladbach 3-1 to leapfrog their rivals in the table.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Points
|GD
|1
|Bayern Munich
|27
|61
|+52
|2
|Borussia Dortmund
|27
|57
|+41
|3
|Bayer Leverkusen
|27
|53
|+20
|4
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|27
|52
|+19
|5
|RB Leipzig
|26
|51
|+36
Bundesliga results
|Results matchday 26
|Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke
|Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg
|Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-0 Paderborn
|RB Leipzig 1-1 Freiburg
|Hoffenheim 0-3 Hertha Berlin
|Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach
|Cologne 2-2 Mainz
|Union Berlin 0-2 Bayern Munich
|Werder Bremen 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga news
Bundesliga 2019-20 top scorers
|Position
|Name
|Club
|Goals
|1
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|27
|2
|Timo Werner
|RB Leipzig
|21
|3
|Jadon Sancho
|Borussia Dortmund
|14
|4
|Robin Quaison
|Mainz 05
|12
|5
|Serge Gnabry
|Bayern Munich
|11