Bundesliga champions Bayern want to play better in the Champions League - Lewandowski

With the title secured, the star striker hopes for even better from his team on the continental stage

Robert Lewandowski wants to see even more from in the after sealing another title.

Lewandowski's first-half goal lifted Bayern to a 1-0 victory over on Tuesday, securing an eighth straight league title despite Alphonso Davies' late red card.

Hansi Flick's men are on track to reach the Champions League quarter-finals after a 3-0 away win over in the last-16 first leg, with the tournament set to be completed in August.

Lewandowski, who has scored 46 goals this season, hopes Bayern can reach another level in Europe's top club competition.

"We are German champions. Of course it is a bit complicated without celebrating fans. That certain extra, this passion is missing," the striker said, via the club's website.

"We are still very satisfied. It was not an easy season, we fought for the title for a long time. I hope that we can celebrate with the fans in the stadium soon.

"Werder played a little more defensively but well in the first half. In the second half we should have scored a goal, then it would have been a little easier.

"We showed that we are the best team in and we want to play even better in the Champions League."

Lewandowski's team-mate Thomas Muller labelled the championship win as one of the most emotional moments in his career.

"We had to fight hard, but that describes a bit the situation of the last few weeks," he told ARD. "We stayed with it.

"The fighting spirit, regardless of the quality, is enormous.

"With this comeback that we started and the way we played in the second half of the season, I have rarely had so many emotional moments in Bundesliga matches, whether at [a 1-0 win last month] or today.

"When I look at the boys, we achieved this common goal and it is one that we achieved with pride."

Bayern's celebrations were dampened slightly by restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Muller was determined to enjoy the triumph.

"We will devote ourselves to the evening in compliance with the rules and let the emotions run wild for the time being," he said.

"During the coronavirus period, everyone has to have a single table, but we will not necessarily give up.

"You can still lift a glass two metres away with a little distance."

Bayern still have two Bundesliga games remaining this season, hosting on Saturday before taking on a week later.