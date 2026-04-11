Bundesliga: all the broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting the matches live on TV and via livestream?

The Bundesliga captivates huge numbers of people year after year. Beyond Germany’s borders, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in particular have a special international appeal, attracting viewers from abroad. Find out here where you can watch all the matches in the country’s most popular sporting competition!

Bundesliga: all broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting the matches live on TV and via livestream?

How long do Sky and DAZN still hold the TV rights?

From the 2025/26 season, the broadcasting rights have been split, so fans will need two subscriptions to catch every match.

Sky kicks off the round on “Flutlicht-Freitag” (Friday Night Football) with the opening game and carries every individual Saturday fixture. Subscribers can watch on linear TV or stream via SkyGo and WOW.

From this weekend, the popular Saturday game will be on DAZN. Sunday’s fixtures remain exclusive to the platform, with DAZN also providing a live link between matches. Viewers can watch the broadcast on linear TV or stream the action via the website and app. These broadcasting rights cover both channels until the 2028/29 season.

Additionally, select matches at the start and end of the season will air on free-to-air TV, with Sat.1 holding those rights.

Bundesliga broadcast overview: Who shows matches live on TV or via stream? Can’t watch live?

Can’t watch live but don’t want to miss any Bundesliga highlights? Visit our homepage for live updates on selected matches—especially those involving Bayern and BVB.

TV schedule and Bundesliga broadcasts: Which matches are shown live on TV and via livestream in Germany? The overview.