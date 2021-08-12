Bukari: Nantes secure services of Genk winger

The 22-year-old is set for a spell in Ligue 1 after sealing a season-long deal on Thursday

Ghana international Osman Bukari has left Belgian side Genk for French club Nantes.

The 22-year-old is the newest name on the books of the Ligue 1 fold after signing a loan deal that keeps him at the club for the entirety of the 2020-21 season.

He has been handed the No.26 jersey.

“FC Nantes and KAA Gent (Jupiler Pro League, BEL) have reached an agreement for the loan - without an option to buy - of the winger, Osman Bukari (22), until the end of the 2021-22 season,” Nantes announced on their official website on Thursday.

“Born in Accra (Ghana) and trained at his hometown club Accra Lions FC, Osman Bukari discovered European football during a six-month loan with RSC Anderlecht Under-21s (January 2018).

“After this first stint in Belgium, the new yellow and green winger then joins AC Trencin (Slovakia, July 2018 - September 2020), former club of a certain Moses Simon. With the Slovak team, Bukari took part in 66 matches in all competitions with 16 goals and 25 assists.

“A fast player, lively on his feet and liking to project himself towards the opposing goal, Osman Bukari (1m70) will bring all his percussion and his technical quality to the Nantes offensive for the coming season. The Ghanaian international (2 caps) is now showing a lot of ambition in this new challenge before him! For the coming fiscal year, he will wear the number 26.”

Last season, Bukari made 26 appearances for Genk in the Belgian top-flight, starting in 18 of the matches and scoring four times.

It was his first campaign with the Blue-White following a three-year move from Slovakian side Trencin.

He could make his Nantes debut when they host Metz in league action on Sunday.

Left out of Ghana’s squad for their double-header of friendlies against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire in June, Bukari will hope to impress in Ligue 1 to earn a recall, having made his debut in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe in March.